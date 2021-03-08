VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] Stock trading around $10.53 per share: What’s Next?

VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: VGAC] traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.53. The company report on March 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PAND, VKIN, CLGX, and VGAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5154016 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VG Acquisition Corp. stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.24%.

The market cap for VGAC stock reached $535.50 million, with 50.85 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, VGAC reached a trading volume of 5154016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VG Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.08

VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 11.01 for the last single week of trading.

59 institutional holders increased their position in VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:VGAC] by around 20,350,346 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,350,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGAC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,350,346 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.