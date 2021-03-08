The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $71

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.64%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Blackstone Announces Appointment of Iain Conn, former Centrica CEO, as Senior Advisor for Energy and Sustainability Investing.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced the appointment of former Centrica CEO, Iain Conn, as a Senior Advisor for energy and sustainability investing. Conn will bring his deep knowledge of the energy sector, climate and sustainability to advise across the firm’s infrastructure and energy businesses.

Blackstone has a long history of acquiring, building and financing renewable and energy efficiency projects. In the past twelve months alone, Blackstone has made meaningful investments including Aypa (formerly known as NRstor), a battery energy storage pioneer, and Therma Holdings LLC, a leading provider of mechanical, electrical and energy efficiency services, among others; Iain’s appointment will help to further these efforts.

Over the last 12 months, BX stock rose by 14.24%. The one-year The Blackstone Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.07. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.49 billion, with 702.58 million shares outstanding and 659.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, BX stock reached a trading volume of 6290568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $73.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.96, while it was recorded at 68.68 for the last single week of trading, and 58.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 15.29%.

There are presently around $27,410 million, or 64.00% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 42,735,373, which is approximately -0.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,271,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in BX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -0.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Blackstone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 27,807,087 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 16,684,107 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 370,688,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,180,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,508,064 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,458,612 shares during the same period.