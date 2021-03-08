Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] Revenue clocked in at $1.07 billion, up 60.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Superior Industries International Inc. [NYSE: SUP] traded at a high on 03/05/21, posting a 14.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.56. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Superior Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Portfolio delivered significant growth above marketExecution drove margin expansion and solid cash generation.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights: .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1048166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Superior Industries International Inc. stands at 10.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.56%.

The market cap for SUP stock reached $146.88 million, with 25.59 million shares outstanding and 24.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 429.37K shares, SUP reached a trading volume of 1048166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Superior Industries International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Superior Industries International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on SUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Industries International Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SUP stock performed recently?

Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.89. With this latest performance, SUP shares gained by 22.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 340.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.60. Superior Industries International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.14.

Superior Industries International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superior Industries International Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Superior Industries International Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]

There are presently around $66 million, or 40.50% of SUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUP stocks are: D.C. CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 918,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 million in SUP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $5.94 million in SUP stock with ownership of nearly -20.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Superior Industries International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Industries International Inc. [NYSE:SUP] by around 2,688,698 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,361,922 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,062,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,112,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,057 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,283,951 shares during the same period.