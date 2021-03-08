Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] stock Upgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $3

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.42. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Sesen Bio Announces Conference Call with Neal Shore, M.D., FACS to Provide Clinical Perspective on the Company’s Lead Product Candidate Vicineum™.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, announced that the Company will host a conference call with Dr. Neal Shore, medical director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center who will provide a clinical perspective on Vicineum, Sesen Bio’s product candidate for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In addition, members of the management team will provide a corporate update. The conference call is scheduled for Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Neal Shore, M.D., FACS is the medical director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center and is an internationally recognized expert in Urologic Oncology. Dr. Shore is a practicing Urologist at the Atlantic Urology Clinic and he is the National Director of Urology Research for the 21st Century Oncology. He has conducted more than 350 clinical trials, including over 200 trials in bladder cancer, and serves on the Boards of the Duke Global Health Institute, the Society of Urologic Oncology and the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network. Dr. Shore has authored over 200 peer-reviewed publications and founded both the CUSP Clinical Trials Consortium and DASHKO, large urology practices data registries. A graduate of Duke University and Duke University Medical School, Dr. Shore completed a 6-month clinical research fellowship in Pretoria, South Africa, and then completed his General Surgery/Urology training at New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center and at Memorial Sloan­ Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Shore is a paid consultant to Sesen Bio and served as a clinical investigator for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials of Vicineum for NMIBC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5851373 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sesen Bio Inc. stands at 10.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.32%.

The market cap for SESN stock reached $385.99 million, with 158.18 million shares outstanding and 129.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, SESN reached a trading volume of 5851373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.46.

How has SESN stock performed recently?

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.03. With this latest performance, SESN shares gained by 21.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 1.30 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SESN is now -421.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,228.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,228.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$4,300,000 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

Insider trade positions for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

There are presently around $67 million, or 17.50% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,893,620, which is approximately 25.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP, LLC, holding 4,841,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.72 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.04 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 44.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 5,536,841 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 916,987 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,211,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,665,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,534,297 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 215,818 shares during the same period.