ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain 77.81% so far this year. What now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] traded at a high on 03/05/21, posting a 10.14 gain after which it closed the day' session at $13.14.



The results of the trading session contributed to over 1661472 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at 7.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.35%.

The market cap for PUMP stock reached $1.20 billion, with 100.91 million shares outstanding and 71.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, PUMP reached a trading volume of 1661472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $11.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $6 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PUMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PUMP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has PUMP stock performed recently?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.56. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 58.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.88 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.45 and a Gross Margin at +6.54. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.56.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now -3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.09. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

Insider trade positions for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

There are presently around $948 million, or 74.10% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,746,812, which is approximately 6.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,328,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.44 million in PUMP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $51.41 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly 1.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 9,622,223 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 18,058,436 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 44,441,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,122,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,140,424 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,486 shares during the same period.