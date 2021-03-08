Personalis Inc. [PSNL] Stock trading around $23.99 per share: What’s Next?

Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ: PSNL] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.79 during the day while it closed the day at $23.99. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Personalis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

Personalis Inc. stock has also loss -22.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSNL stock has declined by -16.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.99% and lost -34.47% year-on date.

The market cap for PSNL stock reached $1.12 billion, with 38.96 million shares outstanding and 32.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, PSNL reached a trading volume of 1980508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Personalis Inc. [PSNL]:

Truist have made an estimate for Personalis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Personalis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $32, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PSNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Personalis Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

PSNL stock trade performance evaluation

Personalis Inc. [PSNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.19. With this latest performance, PSNL shares dropped by -39.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.71 for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 28.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.13 for the last 200 days.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Personalis Inc. [PSNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.59 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Personalis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.49.

Return on Total Capital for PSNL is now -26.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.64. Additionally, PSNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] managed to generate an average of -$175,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Personalis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Personalis Inc. [PSNL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Personalis Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNL.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $638 million, or 79.30% of PSNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNL stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,778,623, which is approximately 105.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 3,340,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.13 million in PSNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.4 million in PSNL stock with ownership of nearly 10.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Personalis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ:PSNL] by around 8,069,956 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,006,966 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,525,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,602,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,173,917 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,608,325 shares during the same period.