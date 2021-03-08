Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain 25.31% so far this year. What now?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $108.23. The company report on March 5, 2021 that The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022.

While esports may have once stood for a subset of sports culture, it has grown into a full industry in its own right. Esports and gaming have burst into the mainstream in recent years, transforming from a vibrant niche to a central form of entertainment around the world, and ticket sales are transitioning from the arena, to the internet. That shift has been powered by championing from mainstream celebrities and an increasing amount of coverage from traditional outlets like ESPN, and, at least in part, the breakneck rise of Fortnite. A report from Business Insider’s Insider Intelligence stated that: “As competitive video games continue to integrate into popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total esports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the esports audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million.” The pop-culturization of esports has helped power the explosions in esports investment and revenue. Esports has hit this stratosphere in large part because of the social component of live streaming and gaming. Video gaming-specific streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming give fans a direct connection to the players and teams, while more mainstream socials have allowed those connections to flourish. Certain esports organizations, like FaZe Clan, are also moving aggressively into areas like merchandise, lending their brands more notoriety than if they’d stuck to esports alone. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), Super League Gaming, (NASDAQ: SLGG).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6149888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at 11.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.17%.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $17.04 billion, with 155.30 million shares outstanding and 148.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 6149888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $110.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 9.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 84.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.37, while it was recorded at 117.25 for the last single week of trading, and 66.56 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted -5.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5,744.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN.

Insider trade positions for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $15,321 million, or 90.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,554,133, which is approximately 0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,263,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.5 billion in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 5.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 14,380,256 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 10,168,218 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 117,013,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,561,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,639,384 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,066,641 shares during the same period.