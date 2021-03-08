NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain 13.77% so far this year. What now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] gained 8.14% or 13.62 points to close at $180.90 with a heavy trading volume of 5076480 shares. The company report on March 5, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors Announces a 50 percent Increase in the Quarterly Dividend and Adoption of 2021 Share Repurchase Program.

As part of its ongoing capital return program, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend and the adoption of a new 2021 share repurchase authorization. The actions are based on the significant strength of the NXP capital structure, and the board’s confidence in the company’s ability to drive long-term growth and strong cash flow.

The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.5625 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2021. The interim dividend reflects an increase of 50 percent from the prior quarterly dividend and will be paid in cash on April 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $174.228, the shares rose to $182.06 and dropped to $166.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXPI points out that the company has recorded 36.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -209.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 5076480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $203.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $225, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on NXPI stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 152 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 8.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NXPI stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.23, while it was recorded at 178.75 for the last single week of trading, and 140.25 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $45,577 million, or 96.30% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,637,189, which is approximately -1.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,826,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.49 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.1 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 7.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 20,776,130 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 22,464,200 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 208,705,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,945,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,236,664 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,387,600 shares during the same period.