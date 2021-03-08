Nomura lifts Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.65 during the day while it closed the day at $11.43. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 2021 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Virtual Conference on March 15 – March 24, 2021.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced that the Company will attend 2021 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Virtual Conference held during March 15 – March 24, 2021.

The Company management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Bank of America Merrill Lynch representative or the conference coordinator at: corp.eventsasia@bofa.com or justine.liao@bofa.com.

Himax Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -15.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIMX stock has inclined by 65.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 204.80% and gained 54.67% year-on date.

The market cap for HIMX stock reached $2.00 billion, with 172.18 million shares outstanding and 123.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, HIMX reached a trading volume of 5835304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $13.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX stock trade performance evaluation

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.14. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.88. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now 8.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.84. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Himax Technologies Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Himax Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $300 million, or 16.20% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,749,527, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,255,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.21 million in HIMX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21.25 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 55.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 6,531,171 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,963,729 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 17,752,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,247,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,267 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 672,369 shares during the same period.