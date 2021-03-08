National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] Stock trading around $54.71 per share: What’s Next?

National Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: FIZZ] surged by $5.83 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $55.52 during the day while it closed the day at $54.71. The company report on February 25, 2021 that NCR to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

National Beverage Corp. stock has also gained 14.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FIZZ stock has inclined by 17.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.19% and gained 28.88% year-on date.

The market cap for FIZZ stock reached $4.56 billion, with 93.28 million shares outstanding and 18.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, FIZZ reached a trading volume of 1827429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIZZ shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIZZ stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for National Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for National Beverage Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while CFRA kept a Sell rating on FIZZ stock. On July 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FIZZ shares from 150 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Beverage Corp. is set at 6.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIZZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIZZ in the course of the last twelve months was 25.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

FIZZ stock trade performance evaluation

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.79. With this latest performance, FIZZ shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.13, while it was recorded at 49.87 for the last single week of trading, and 40.51 for the last 200 days.

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. National Beverage Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.99.

Return on Total Capital for FIZZ is now 40.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.86. Additionally, FIZZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] managed to generate an average of $83,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.National Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Beverage Corp. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Beverage Corp. go to 25.56%.

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,701 million, or 34.30% of FIZZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIZZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,301,544, which is approximately -7.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,196,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.27 million in FIZZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $205.92 million in FIZZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Beverage Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in National Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ:FIZZ] by around 3,388,614 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 3,045,650 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 24,649,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,084,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIZZ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,202 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 887,392 shares during the same period.