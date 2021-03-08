Medallia Inc. [MDLA] Stock trading around $31.80 per share: What’s Next?

Medallia Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.23%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Medallia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue.

Fiscal Year 2021 Subscription Revenue of $382.6 Million, up 23% Year-over-Year; Fiscal Year 2021 Total Revenue of $477.2 Million, up 19% Year-over-Year .

Q4 Subscription Revenue of $103.8 Million, Up 20% Year-over-Year; Q4 Total Revenue of $128.0 Million, up 16% Year-over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, MDLA stock rose by 34.52%. The one-year Medallia Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.52. The average equity rating for MDLA stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.69 billion, with 147.93 million shares outstanding and 138.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MDLA stock reached a trading volume of 9755951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medallia Inc. [MDLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLA shares is $45.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Medallia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Medallia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLA stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MDLA shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallia Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

MDLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.23. With this latest performance, MDLA shares dropped by -24.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.57 for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 38.95 for the last single week of trading, and 32.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medallia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medallia Inc. [MDLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.92 and a Gross Margin at +64.23. Medallia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.15.

Return on Total Capital for MDLA is now -19.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.53. Additionally, MDLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Medallia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

MDLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medallia Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLA.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,680 million, or 97.30% of MDLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLA stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 44,407,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 11,921,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.11 million in MDLA stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $285.62 million in MDLA stock with ownership of nearly 1.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medallia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA] by around 16,159,082 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,294,577 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 124,713,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,167,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,317,242 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,645,890 shares during the same period.