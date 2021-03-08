Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell -3.24% so far this year. What now?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price surged by 1.83 percent to reach at $2.63. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Match Group To Acquire Hyperconnect.

Acquisition adds two high growth social discovery products with significant traction across Asia to Match Group’s portfolio.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and Hyperconnect announced they have reached an agreement for Match Group to acquire Hyperconnect for US$1.725 billion in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021 pending customary regulatory approvals.

A sum of 5159277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. Match Group Inc. shares reached a high of $149.01 and dropped to a low of $142.18 until finishing in the latest session at $146.29.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.38. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $161.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 7.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 50.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.06, while it was recorded at 149.26 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MTCH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 6.86%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,322 million, or 97.11% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,804,736, which is approximately -2.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,661,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.2 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 34.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 31,052,152 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 19,957,004 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 210,953,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,962,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,317,710 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,441,877 shares during the same period.