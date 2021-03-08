Market cap of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] reaches 1.26B – now what?

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NRIX] price surged by 12.43 percent to reach at $4.04. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Nurix Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced size of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock are being offered by Nurix. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $139.5 million. In addition, Nurix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Stifel are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets and Needham & Company are acting as the lead managers for the proposed offering.

A sum of 2241433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 363.03K shares. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $39.83 and dropped to a low of $32.87 until finishing in the latest session at $36.53.

The one-year NRIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.02. The average equity rating for NRIX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRIX shares is $52.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NRIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12.

NRIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, NRIX shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.31% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.82, while it was recorded at 34.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Nurix Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -364.66. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -242.66.

Return on Total Capital for NRIX is now -46.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] managed to generate an average of -$320,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,457 million, or 85.40% of NRIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRIX stocks are: SVENNILSON PETER with ownership of 6,755,881, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.41% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 5,422,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.09 million in NRIX stocks shares; and COLUMN GROUP LLC, currently with $196.65 million in NRIX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NRIX] by around 16,531,781 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,733,470 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,624,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,889,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRIX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,312,941 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 270,563 shares during the same period.