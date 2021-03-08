Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 137.40M – now what?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.26%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. and Yili Group Reach Cooperation Agreement.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (“Yili Group”), China and the world’s largest dairy company, making MKD Laboratory Supplies Mall the designated centralized procurement platform for Yili Group, its branches and subsidiaries.

MKD Lab Supplies Mall is a data-driven one-stop laboratory supplies e-commerce service platform operating under Molecular Data. Spot commodities in the mall cover all categories of chemical reagents, biological reagents, laboratory consumables, and equipment. It serves scientific research institutions, hospitals, university laboratories, third-party testing units and production plants, providing procurement services that include all categories of reagents and intermediates.

Over the last 12 months, MKD stock dropped by -53.33%.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.40 million, with 69.04 million shares outstanding and 39.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, MKD stock reached a trading volume of 4611168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

MKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, MKD shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2045, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4834 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molecular Data Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.46 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$58,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 30.56.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 4,479,615 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 26,623 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,559,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,066,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,472,822 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,623 shares during the same period.