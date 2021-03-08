Market cap of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] reaches 509.47M – now what?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] closed the trading session at $6.10 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.33, while the highest price level was $6.398. The company report on February 19, 2021 that KNDI: Positive Implications of New Administration’s Emphasis on Sustainable Efforts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.59 percent and weekly performance of -13.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, KNDI reached to a volume of 5091551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.84. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.92 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.02, while it was recorded at 6.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.30.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.79. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$12,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $78 million, or 16.30% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,037,138, which is approximately 94.608% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 1,092,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 million in KNDI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $5.97 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 9,022,366 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 551,412 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,203,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,777,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,452,767 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 214,593 shares during the same period.