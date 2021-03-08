Market Analysts see News Corporation [NWSA] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] closed the trading session at $24.37 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.31, while the highest price level was $25.06. The company report on March 5, 2021 that News Corp to Participate in Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

News Corp announced that Tracey Fellows, President for Global Digital Real Estate for News Corp, and David Doctorow, Chief Executive for Move, Inc., will participate in Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2021. The virtual session will begin at 11:00am EST.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.61 percent and weekly performance of 3.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, NWSA reached to a volume of 5979128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $26.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on NWSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 22.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.90 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.09.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.45. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of -$54,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, News Corporation posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 49.01%.

There are presently around $9,141 million, or 98.00% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 59,319,632, which is approximately -9.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,245,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $740.7 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 0.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 23,908,843 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 19,576,312 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 331,597,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,082,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,068,539 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,087 shares during the same period.