Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] traded at a high on 03/05/21, posting a 1.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.97. The company report on March 2, 2021 that James Cole, Jr., Chairman and CEO of The Jasco Group, Former Partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Joins AIG’s Board of Directors.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that its Board of Directors has elected James Cole, Jr., as a Director of the company, effective March 15, 2021. Mr. Cole, 52, is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Jasco Group, a New York City-based multidimensional investment management firm.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005679/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5327804 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American International Group Inc. stands at 4.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $40.01 billion, with 868.35 million shares outstanding and 860.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 5327804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $46.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AIG stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.05 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.03, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 16.74%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $36,613 million, or 92.40% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,337,158, which is approximately -1.228% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,558,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.01 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -6.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 50,378,558 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 48,197,628 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 680,926,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,502,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,627 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,510,753 shares during the same period.