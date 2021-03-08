Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is 27.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $59.20 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Johnson Controls to present at the JP Morgan Industrials Conference.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and CEO George Oliver, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Leonetti will speak at the JP Morgan Industrials Conference held virtually on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:30a.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers’ mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 723.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.25 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $56.97 to $59.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 5304330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $57.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.77 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.81, while it was recorded at 57.81 for the last single week of trading, and 42.94 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 14.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $37,934 million, or 92.20% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 81,664,782, which is approximately -7.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,543,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 45,931,721 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 61,856,407 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 532,995,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,783,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,596,354 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 24,182,441 shares during the same period.