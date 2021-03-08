Jefferies lifts TOTAL SE [TOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TOTAL SE [NYSE: TOT] jumped around 0.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.20 at the close of the session, up 1.82%. The company report on March 1, 2021 that L’Industreet Officially Opened by the French President: Total Makes a Commitment to Youth Training and Employment.

French President Emmanuel Macron officially opened with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT), L’Industreet in Stains (north of Paris) the campus for 18- to 25-year-olds with or without qualifications, thought up and funded by the Total Foundation. The campus will provide tuition-free training for 400 young people each year in the industry professions of tomorrow. Despite COVID-19, more than 60 young people already started training with L’Industreet in November 2020.

This initiative provides a practical response to the challenge of youth unemployment at a time when more than 200,000 industrial jobs are unfilled in France. Industry is undergoing profound changes with automation and digitalization, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for young people looking for a career path.

TOTAL SE stock is now 17.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOT Stock saw the intraday high of $49.62 and lowest of $48.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.21, which means current price is +18.58% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, TOT reached a trading volume of 5554321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TOTAL SE [TOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOT shares is $53.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TOTAL SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for TOTAL SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOTAL SE is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TOT stock performed recently?

TOTAL SE [TOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, TOT shares gained by 15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for TOTAL SE [TOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.40, while it was recorded at 47.76 for the last single week of trading, and 39.84 for the last 200 days.

TOTAL SE [TOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOTAL SE [TOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.28 and a Gross Margin at -5.28. TOTAL SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for TOT is now -3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOTAL SE [TOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, TOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TOTAL SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for TOTAL SE [TOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TOTAL SE posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOTAL SE go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for TOTAL SE [TOT]

There are presently around $6,887 million, or 5.40% of TOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOT stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 21,453,178, which is approximately 32.73% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,137,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $744.76 million in TOT stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $702.58 million in TOT stock with ownership of nearly 4.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in TOTAL SE [NYSE:TOT] by around 16,291,250 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 19,015,841 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 104,666,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,973,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOT stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,181,548 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,830,088 shares during the same period.