IMAX Corporation [IMAX] gain 36.46% so far this year. What now?

IMAX Corporation [NYSE: IMAX] jumped around 3.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.59 at the close of the session, up 18.73%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that IMAX China Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

GREATER CHINA HIGHLIGHTS.

— IMAX China returned to profitability in the second half of 2020 driven by substantial pent-up demand for moviegoing and record performance of local language titles.

IMAX Corporation stock is now 36.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMAX Stock saw the intraday high of $25.05 and lowest of $21.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.05, which means current price is +43.72% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 917.58K shares, IMAX reached a trading volume of 4085476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IMAX Corporation [IMAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAX shares is $22.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IMAX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for IMAX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on IMAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAX Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

How has IMAX stock performed recently?

IMAX Corporation [IMAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.96. With this latest performance, IMAX shares gained by 30.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 21.97 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

IMAX Corporation [IMAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAX Corporation [IMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +53.43. IMAX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.84.

Return on Total Capital for IMAX is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IMAX Corporation [IMAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.74. Additionally, IMAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IMAX Corporation [IMAX] managed to generate an average of $69,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Earnings analysis for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IMAX Corporation posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -242.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX Corporation go to 36.60%.

Insider trade positions for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]

There are presently around $1,008 million, or 70.60% of IMAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAX stocks are: SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,411,799, which is approximately -3.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,262,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.22 million in IMAX stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $68.19 million in IMAX stock with ownership of nearly -28.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMAX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in IMAX Corporation [NYSE:IMAX] by around 8,918,022 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,368,309 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,700,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,986,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,716,701 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,686 shares during the same period.