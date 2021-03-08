HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. [CAPA] is 30.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: CAPA] gained 13.20% on the last trading session, reaching $13.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (“HighCape” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CAPA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which HighCape, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Quantum-Si Incorporated (“Quantum-Si”), a pioneer in next generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, and result in Quantum-Si becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, HighCape shareholders will retain ownership of only 7.9% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the HighCape Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. represents 11.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $157.27 million with the latest information. CAPA stock price has been found in the range of $10.95 to $13.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, CAPA reached a trading volume of 1754391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.73

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. [CAPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.75.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. [CAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 13.22 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $58 million, or 19.32% of CAPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAPA stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 700,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RADCLIFFE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.93 million in CAPA stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.61 million in CAPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:CAPA] by around 4,410,278 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,410,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAPA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,410,278 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.