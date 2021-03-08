GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is 2.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] jumped around 0.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.22 at the close of the session, up 4.86%.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock is now 2.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSAH Stock saw the intraday high of $11.29 and lowest of $10.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.66, which means current price is +9.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, GSAH reached a trading volume of 5100138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GSAH stock performed recently?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, GSAH shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.82.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]

52 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 23,098,287 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 6,112,593 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,629,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,839,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,237,421 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,068,581 shares during the same period.