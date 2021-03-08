Monday, March 8, 2021
type here...
Industry

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is 2.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Must read

US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] jumped around 0.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.22 at the close of the session, up 4.86%.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock is now 2.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSAH Stock saw the intraday high of $11.29 and lowest of $10.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.66, which means current price is +9.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, GSAH reached a trading volume of 5100138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GSAH stock performed recently?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, GSAH shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.82.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

52 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 23,098,287 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 6,112,593 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,629,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,839,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,237,421 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,068,581 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleVG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] Stock trading around $10.53 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] Stock trading around $10.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
VG Acquisition Corp. traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.53. The...
Read more
Industry

JMP Securities slashes price target on CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
CRISPR Therapeutics AG slipped around -0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $114.65 at the close of the session, down -0.73%. The...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
American International Group Inc. traded at a high on 03/05/21, posting a 1.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.97....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.