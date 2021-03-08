For International Game Technology PLC [IGT], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] loss -0.30% or -0.05 points to close at $16.79 with a heavy trading volume of 5933292 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that International Game Technology PLC Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth Quarter:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– $885 million in revenue and $96 million in operating income from continuing operations includes highest Global Lottery revenue and profit performance in two years.

It opened the trading session at $17.13, the shares rose to $17.13 and dropped to $15.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IGT points out that the company has recorded 40.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -367.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, IGT reached to a volume of 5933292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $14, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on IGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for IGT stock

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, IGT shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.38, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 12.45 for the last 200 days.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for IGT is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,107.52. Additionally, IGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] managed to generate an average of -$85,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Game Technology PLC posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 30.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

There are presently around $1,412 million, or 42.50% of IGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,480,172, which is approximately -13.591% of the company’s market cap and around 51.75% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 7,482,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.64 million in IGT stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $85.3 million in IGT stock with ownership of nearly 59.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Game Technology PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT] by around 22,437,987 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 18,668,082 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 42,977,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,083,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,293,262 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,002,369 shares during the same period.