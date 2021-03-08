For General Mills Inc. [GIS], Analyst sees a rise to $67. What next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $57.06 during the day while it closed the day at $56.78. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Betty Crocker™ Partners with Barbie™ Dream Gap Project to Empower Girls to Realize Their Limitless Potential.

In Celebration of International Women’s Day, Betty Crocker Unveils the BettyLab to Inspire Connection, Experimentation and Innovation.

Driven by the belief that the kitchen is the original lab, where culinary science and personal expression fuel confidence and creativity in all makers, Betty Crocker introduces the BettyLab. Through this platform, Betty Crocker, along with a number of innovative partners, will offer resources, ideas and inspiration for people to learn and explore in their own kitchens. For its first initiative, Betty Crocker is partnering with Barbie and the brand’s Dream Gap Project initiative, another cultural icon that shares a commitment to helping children reach for the stars.

General Mills Inc. stock has also gained 3.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has declined by -5.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.97% and lost -3.44% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $33.81 billion, with 614.80 million shares outstanding and 610.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 6444326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $62.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GIS stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.13, while it was recorded at 55.35 for the last single week of trading, and 60.47 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.75 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.72. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $62,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.91%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,053 million, or 77.40% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,879,404, which is approximately -0.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,619,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.92 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 713 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 28,257,789 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 24,617,811 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 405,959,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,834,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,399,888 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,045,265 shares during the same period.