Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] stock Initiated by Aegis Capital analyst, price target now $14

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] closed the trading session at $3.33 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75, while the highest price level was $3.40. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Document Security Systems Strengthens Its Interest in Sharing Services Global Corporation through $30 Million Investment.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (“DSS”) announced in a joint press release that it has increased its investment in Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (“Sharing Services”), a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products, and technologies in the direct selling industry, through a $30 million convertible promissory note.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“This investment will help to accelerate Sharing Services sales and growth, as well as international expansion,” stated Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of DSS. “I believe Sharing Services is now extremely well capitalized to be a dominant player in the global marketplace over the next two years.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.63 percent and weekly performance of -5.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, DSS reached to a volume of 3133588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for Document Security Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

DSS stock trade performance evaluation

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, DSS shares dropped by -23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.84 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. Document Security Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.89.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.36. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of -$28,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Document Security Systems Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSS.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: JACKSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 60,000, which is approximately 20% of the company’s market cap and around 33.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in DSS stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $49000.0 in DSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Document Security Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 52,345 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 86,107 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 9,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,805 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 53,679 shares during the same period.