Credit Suisse slashes price target on Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] – find out why.

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ: NBLX] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 5, 2021 that NOBLE MIDSTREAM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of NBLX and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

A sum of 4944155 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 814.26K shares. Noble Midstream Partners LP shares reached a high of $15.13 and dropped to a low of $14.67 until finishing in the latest session at $15.09.

The one-year NBLX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.15. The average equity rating for NBLX stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBLX shares is $13.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Noble Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Noble Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NBLX stock. On December 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NBLX shares from 7 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noble Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

NBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, NBLX shares gained by 20.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.08 for Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 14.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Noble Midstream Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.46 and a Gross Margin at +38.69. Noble Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.53.

Return on Total Capital for NBLX is now 9.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.70. Additionally, NBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] managed to generate an average of $595,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Noble Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

NBLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Noble Midstream Partners LP posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Noble Midstream Partners LP go to -4.80%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $439 million, or 28.60% of NBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBLX stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 4,286,593, which is approximately 4.758% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD PUBLIC SECURITIES GROUP LLC, holding 3,310,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.95 million in NBLX stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $40.99 million in NBLX stock with ownership of nearly 85.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Noble Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Noble Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ:NBLX] by around 6,869,459 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,490,680 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 17,735,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,095,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBLX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,221,477 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,421 shares during the same period.