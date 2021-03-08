Cowen slashes price target on Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] – find out why.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] closed the trading session at $14.15 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.79, while the highest price level was $14.15. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Oceaneering Announces Collins to Succeed Huff as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) announced that John R. Huff will retire as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors immediately following the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and T. Jay Collins will succeed Mr. Huff as Chairman. Mr. Collins has been a director of Oceaneering since 2002. Mr. Huff will continue to support the Board of Directors as Chairman Emeritus for a transitional period.

Mr. Collins served as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Oceaneering from May 2006 to May 2011, and as President of Oceaneering from 1998 to May 2011. Mr. Collins previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Oceaneering from 1998 until 2006 and as Executive Vice President of Oilfield Marine Services from 1995 to 1998. He joined Oceaneering in October 1993, initially serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Collins is also a director of Murphy Oil Corporation and Pason Systems Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 77.99 percent and weekly performance of 19.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 172.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 111.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, OII reached to a volume of 1950227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $7, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on OII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for OII in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

OII stock trade performance evaluation

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.92. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 52.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.22 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.97. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.18.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now -1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.53. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of -$59,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oceaneering International Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OII.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,227 million, or 89.10% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,991,903, which is approximately 5.068% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,882,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.98 million in OII stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $149.09 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly -5.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 9,563,034 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 6,832,037 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 70,327,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,722,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,113,236 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 969,792 shares during the same period.