China Renaissance lifts Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.21 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Lufax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights .

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 6265569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Sector Weight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 1.03

How has LU stock performed recently?

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.47, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.61 and a Gross Margin at +88.49. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.57.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Earnings analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 13.50%.

Insider trade positions for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 154,010,509 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,010,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,010,509 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.