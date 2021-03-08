Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] moved up 14.93: Why It’s Important

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CKPT] gained 14.93% or 0.43 points to close at $3.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2573288 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference, taking place March 9-10, 2021. The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET, on the Events page, located within the Investors section of Checkpoint’s website, https://ir.checkpointtx.com/event-calendar/default.aspx, for approximately 30 days.

About Checkpoint TherapeuticsCheckpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

It opened the trading session at $2.89, the shares rose to $3.38 and dropped to $2.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CKPT points out that the company has recorded 42.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -215.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, CKPT reached to a volume of 2573288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CKPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CKPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 177.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, CKPT shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CKPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1454.92. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1446.96.

Return on Total Capital for CKPT is now -162.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] managed to generate an average of -$3,089,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CKPT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]

There are presently around $38 million, or 19.40% of CKPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CKPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,240,599, which is approximately 5.569% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,383,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.89 million in CKPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.58 million in CKPT stock with ownership of nearly 17.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CKPT] by around 2,013,311 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,212,017 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,383,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,608,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CKPT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,052 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,359 shares during the same period.