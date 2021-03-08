Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Revenue clocked in at $3.08 billion, up 20.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on March 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

A sum of 5329930 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.35M shares. Change Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $22.65 and dropped to a low of $22.20 until finishing in the latest session at $22.40.

The one-year CHNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.95. The average equity rating for CHNG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $25.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, CHNG shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.68, while it was recorded at 22.64 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Change Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CHNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Change Healthcare Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 5.30%.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,329 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,903,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.83 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $432.15 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly 3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 33,332,357 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 29,886,333 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 263,949,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,168,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,757,351 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,089,320 shares during the same period.