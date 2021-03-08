Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Is Currently -2.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.06%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Canoo Names Kamal Hamid As Vice President Of Investor Relations.

Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform, announced that Kamal Hamid has joined as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are pleased to welcome Kamal to Canoo as he brings significant expertise and leadership to our organization and has demonstrated a strong track record of success in developing and fostering relationships with the financial community,” said Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman, Canoo. “Adding a dedicated Investor Relations professional is part of our goal to build a world-class leadership team. We are excited to welcome Kamal to the Canoo family as we look to drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”.

Over the last 12 months, GOEV stock rose by 8.86%. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.69 billion, with 240.92 million shares outstanding and 88.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, GOEV stock reached a trading volume of 6033987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1056.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.06. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -31.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.64, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125 million, or 4.50% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 238.695% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.95 million in GOEV stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $13.58 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 130.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 8,758,656 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,530,007 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 10,133,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,155,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,084 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,258,594 shares during the same period.