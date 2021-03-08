Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] is -18.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.12 at the close of the session, up 0.44%.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock is now -18.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BFLY Stock saw the intraday high of $16.76 and lowest of $14.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.13, which means current price is +14.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 4977296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.30.

How has BFLY stock performed recently?

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.83% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.47, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]

82 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 11,580,931 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 20,384,766 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,246,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,719,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,124,130 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 17,895,208 shares during the same period.