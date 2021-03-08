B. Riley FBR lifts Agenus Inc. [AGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 1.27% or 0.04 points to close at $3.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4953919 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Report.

Conference Call on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 15, 2021. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

It opened the trading session at $3.26, the shares rose to $3.35 and dropped to $2.935, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -24.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 4953919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $341 million, or 56.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,517,609, which is approximately 7.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 12,864,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.17 million in AGEN stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $37.93 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 12,258,951 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,726,159 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 86,647,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,632,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,818 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,155,145 shares during the same period.