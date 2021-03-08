Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Stock trading around $57.59 per share: What’s Next?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.79%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that ADM to Host Financial Times Digital Dialogue on Future of Food.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) is partnering with the Financial Times to host an online panel discussion about the ongoing transformation of global food systems and the consumer trends driving those changes.

The event, The Future of Food is Now: How ESG Strategies, Smart Investments, and EU Policies are Shaping Global Food Systems, will be held on Tuesday, March 16, at 9 a.m. U.S. Central Time, 3 p.m. Central European Time.

Over the last 12 months, ADM stock rose by 50.25%. The one-year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.14. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.99 billion, with 561.00 million shares outstanding and 554.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, ADM stock reached a trading volume of 6637041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $57.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $44 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.22, while it was recorded at 56.97 for the last single week of trading, and 47.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.65 and a Gross Margin at +7.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.27. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $45,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ADM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 4.30%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,929 million, or 80.40% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,451,107, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 51,214,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.17 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 18,562,767 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 25,075,725 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 389,233,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,872,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,694,331 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,905,563 shares during the same period.