AMTD International Inc. [HKIB] is -1.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMTD International Inc. [NYSE: HKIB] traded at a high on 03/05/21, posting a 36.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.50. The company report on March 6, 2021 that Xiaomi’s Strategic Investment into AMTD Capital under AMTD International (HKIB).

AMTD Group together with AMTD International Inc. (“AMTD International”) (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB) jointly announced that Airstar Digital (formerly named as Xiaomi Digital), a subsidiary of Xiaomi Corporation, invested in AMTD Capital, a subsidiary of AMTD International. AMTD Capital has obtained an approval earlier last year by the Chinese regulator to operate as a foreign-invested investment management firm in Hengqin. Xiaomi Finance (Hong Kong) Limited, a subsidiary of Airstar Digital, officially signed the strategic collaboration agreement with AMTD International. Under the agreement, Airstar Digital will invest into new shares to own 49.87% of AMTD Capital. Mr. Zhao Weixing, Vice President of Airstar Digital and former Chief Executive of XW Bank, will join the Board of AMTD Capital. AMTD Capital will also be renamed as AM Capital.

Recently, Mr. Calvin Choi, Chairman and CEO of AMTD Group and founder of AMTD International, and Mr. Zhao Weixing, Vice President of Airstar Digital, in their capacity as representatives of the shareholders and members of the Board of Directors of AM Capital, met face to face in Hong Kong to discuss further cooperation opportunities and held the first Board meeting. The meeting focused on how the two shareholders can maximize synergies and support AM Capital to implement its “Enterprise+” strategic investment methodology, and its investment direction to focus into FinTech, ecosystem building, and smart manufacturing companies. The objective is to provide enterprises with long term but low-cost capital to support their long-term development, and at the same time provide multi-dimensional value-added services such as strategic modeling, process optimization, industry consolidation, financing support, and business development for the pre-IPO or listed companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2955681 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMTD International Inc. stands at 21.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.36%.

The market cap for HKIB stock reached $1.17 billion, with 245.52 million shares outstanding and 20.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.78K shares, HKIB reached a trading volume of 2955681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMTD International Inc. [HKIB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HKIB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HKIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for AMTD International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD International Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has HKIB stock performed recently?

AMTD International Inc. [HKIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.04. With this latest performance, HKIB shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for AMTD International Inc. [HKIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

AMTD International Inc. [HKIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD International Inc. [HKIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +142.58 and a Gross Margin at +99.66. AMTD International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +133.53.

Return on Total Capital for HKIB is now 18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD International Inc. [HKIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.36. Additionally, HKIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD International Inc. [HKIB] managed to generate an average of $4,084,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.AMTD International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Insider trade positions for AMTD International Inc. [HKIB]

Positions in AMTD International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD International Inc. [NYSE:HKIB] by around 69,176 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 17,991 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,649,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,736,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKIB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,791 shares during the same period.