AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] Stock trading around $9.96 per share: What’s Next?

AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPG] closed the trading session at $9.96 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.23, while the highest price level was $10.2534. The company report on February 25, 2021 that AmpliTech Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering.

Bohemia, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 25, 2021) – AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (NASDAQ: AMPGW) (the “Company”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, 5G/6G, quantum computing, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced the closing of the sale of an additional 205,714 shares of common stock at $6.99 per share pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its public offering that closed on February 19, 2021, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $9.6 million and bringing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to approximately $11.0 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 171.54 percent and weekly performance of 10.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 764.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 142.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 175.34K shares, AMPG reached to a volume of 1343301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmpliTech Group Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 996.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

AMPG stock trade performance evaluation

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.67. With this latest performance, AMPG shares dropped by -21.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 764.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 601.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.09 and a Gross Margin at +50.15. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Return on Total Capital for AMPG is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.87. Additionally, AMPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] managed to generate an average of $313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.AmpliTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.