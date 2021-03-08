American Express Company [AXP] moved up 3.26: Why It’s Important

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] surged by $4.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $147.96 during the day while it closed the day at $147.33. The company report on February 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating American Express Company for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of American Express Company (“American Express” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXP).

Recently, the Company disclosed that a number of federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are examining its sales practices for its consumer and small business credit cards.

American Express Company stock has also gained 8.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has inclined by 20.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.12% and gained 21.85% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $114.94 billion, with 805.00 million shares outstanding and 804.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 5048348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $131.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $148, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.29.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.55 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.02, while it was recorded at 142.11 for the last single week of trading, and 108.79 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.05. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $48,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 3.17%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $100,460 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,991,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.92 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.84 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 0.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 800 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 32,410,172 shares. Additionally, 741 investors decreased positions by around 36,449,257 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 613,009,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,869,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,108,334 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,876 shares during the same period.