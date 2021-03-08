Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] moved down -3.66: Why It’s Important

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -3.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.26. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Alset EHome International Inc. Singapore Subsidiary Announces Earnings Turnaround with Net Profit Of US$45.0 Million For FY2020, Alongside Plans To Develop First-Of-Its-Kind Sustainable Healthy Living Community.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities, announced that the Company’s majority owned subsidiary, Alset International Limited (“Alset International”) has released unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 (“FY2020”) and provided an update on its latest business developments.

Alset International reported that for FY2020, Alset International’s other income increased by US$52.0 million to US$52.9 million, driven mainly by a US$50.5 million gain on the disposal of Impact Biomedical, Alset International’s Biomedical arm, following the completion of the US$50 million purchase by NYSE-listed Document Security Systems Inc. on August 24, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5676928 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alset EHome International Inc. stands at 29.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 40.36%.

The market cap for AEI stock reached $91.31 million, with 8.90 million shares outstanding and 0.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 354.52K shares, AEI reached a trading volume of 5676928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 12.34 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.06 and a Gross Margin at +17.68. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.84.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -5.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.31. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 22,252 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,252 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.