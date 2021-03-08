Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Revenue clocked in at $9.40 million, up 1.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.62%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Agrify Announces the Formation of Strategic Advisory Board.

Rosie Mattio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MATTIO Communications, and Matthew Kressy, Founding Director of the MIT Integrated Design & Management program, appointed as advisors.

Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, announced the formation of its new Advisory Board. Rosie Mattio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MATTIO Communications, and Matthew Kressy, Founding Director of the MIT Integrated Design & Management (IDM) program, have both been appointed to serve as trusted advisors to the Company. The Advisory Board has been established to bring together a talented and accomplished group of outside leaders to provide strategic guidance and industry expertise on various aspects of Agrify’s business, including market opportunities, public relations, and hardware and software design and solutions.

The market cap for the stock reached $222.14 million, with 17.22 million shares outstanding and 8.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, AGFY stock reached a trading volume of 1618408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agrify Corporation [AGFY]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.63.

AGFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY], while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Agrify Corporation Fundamentals:

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.