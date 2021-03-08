360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] moved down -3.52: Why It’s Important

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] closed the trading session at $22.23 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.00, while the highest price level was $23.6717. The company report on March 2, 2021 that 360 DigiTech to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 15, 2021.

SHANGHAI, China, Mar. 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 15, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

360 DigiTech’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, March 15, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing Time on March 16).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 88.55 percent and weekly performance of -5.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, QFIN reached to a volume of 6542923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

QFIN stock trade performance evaluation

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 24.24 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.93 and a Gross Margin at +84.42. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.13.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 47.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.50. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $191,121 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,256 million, or 45.60% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 13,570,765, which is approximately -6.98% of the company’s market cap and around 15.91% of the total institutional ownership; TT INTERNATIONAL, holding 12,514,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.2 million in QFIN stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $177.29 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 6,818,657 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,836,473 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 40,860,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,515,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,627,341 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,790,254 shares during the same period.