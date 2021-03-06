Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Is Currently -3.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] closed the trading session at $195.98 on 03/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $189.41, while the highest price level was $206.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.99 percent and weekly performance of -10.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 6752665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $261.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $210, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 17.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 513.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -26.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.23, while it was recorded at 212.31 for the last single week of trading, and 212.69 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.37. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -0.92%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,982 million, or 80.90% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,473,659, which is approximately 11.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,312,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.58 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 30,674,741 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 17,461,507 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 69,130,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,266,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,408,885 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 8,873,910 shares during the same period.