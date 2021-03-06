Raymond James slashes price target on The RealReal Inc. [REAL] – find out why.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] price plunged by -7.33 percent to reach at -$1.76. The company report on March 4, 2021 that The RealReal Prices Offering of $250.0 Million 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028.

The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods— announced the pricing of its offering of $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the offering, the Company granted the initial purchasers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, at the Company’s election, at an initial conversion rate of 31.4465 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $31.80 per share of the Company’s common stock. The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 32.5% over the $24.00 closing price of the Company’s common stock on March 3, 2021.

A sum of 6828776 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. The RealReal Inc. shares reached a high of $24.10 and dropped to a low of $21.10 until finishing in the latest session at $22.24.

The one-year REAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.99. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $30.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.66, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.50 and a Gross Margin at +62.32. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.52.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -43.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.99. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

REAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,683 million, or 93.60% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,124,663, which is approximately -18.681% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,571,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.91 million in REAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.9 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 11.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 14,782,862 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 13,537,511 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 47,363,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,684,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,234,489 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,307,866 shares during the same period.