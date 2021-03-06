PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] gain 75.47% so far this year. What now?

PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ: PAVM] loss -10.36% on the last trading session, reaching $3.72 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2021 that PAVmed Retires Convertible Debt.

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, announced that it has retired all of the Company’s outstanding convertible debt, applying approximately $14.5 million of the proceeds of its recent underwritten common stock offering to pay the full outstanding balance of all of its convertible notes, which were held by Alto Opportunity Master Fund.

About PAVmed.

PAVmed Inc. represents 48.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $323.38 million with the latest information. PAVM stock price has been found in the range of $3.51 to $4.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, PAVM reached a trading volume of 6776014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for PAVmed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2018, representing the official price target for PAVmed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAVmed Inc. is set at 0.55

Trading performance analysis for PAVM stock

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.78. With this latest performance, PAVM shares gained by 75.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PAVmed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PAVmed Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAVM.

An analysis of insider ownership at PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]

There are presently around $33 million, or 12.50% of PAVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAVM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,283,826, which is approximately 39.065% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,848,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.88 million in PAVM stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.02 million in PAVM stock with ownership of nearly 38.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAVmed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ:PAVM] by around 2,345,732 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 330,714 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,251,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,927,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAVM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 676,585 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 111,766 shares during the same period.