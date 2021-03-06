Market cap of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] reaches 423.52M – now what?

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SFTW] loss -3.09% or -0.34 points to close at $10.66 with a heavy trading volume of 6353223 shares. The company report on February 27, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. – SFTW.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“SFTW” or the “Company”) (SFTW) relating to its proposed merger with BlackSky Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SFTW will merge into BlackSky, with BlackSky emerging as a publicly traded company.

It opened the trading session at $11.00, the shares rose to $11.51 and dropped to $10.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFTW points out that the company has recorded 6.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, SFTW reached to a volume of 6353223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, SFTW shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] managed to generate an average of $70,179 per employee.Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SFTW] by around 7,692,948 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,178,474 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 14,248,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,120,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFTW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,321,281 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,717,124 shares during the same period.