KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] loss -2.48% or -0.75 points to close at $29.55 with a heavy trading volume of 6916573 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Howmet Aerospace to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced that John C. Plant, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

A real-time audio only webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $30.37, the shares rose to $30.845 and dropped to $28.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HWM points out that the company has recorded 68.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -238.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 6916573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $33.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.65, while it was recorded at 29.18 for the last single week of trading, and 20.44 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +21.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.74. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $10,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 27.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $11,265 million, or 90.90% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 41,565,658, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,233,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -3.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 40,927,043 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 40,496,230 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 299,793,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,216,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,239,801 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,157,861 shares during the same period.