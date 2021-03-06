Investec slashes price target on Barclays PLC [BCS] – find out why.

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] slipped around -0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.21 at the close of the session, down -2.54%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Barclays Bank PLC Announces Extension of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Barclays Bank PLC (the “Issuer”) announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its iPath® Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETNs due October 22, 2037(Ticker: GAZZF / CUSIP: 06739H644 /ISIN: US06739H6449) (the “Notes” or “ETNs”) and solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provision of the Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated February 26, 2021 (which may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”). Noteholders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes will be deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendment under the Consent Solicitation.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 25, 2021 and will instead expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 30, 2021 (the “Expiration Date), unless further extended or early terminated by the Issuer, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of the Issuer in accordance with the methods set out in the Statement. The purchase price of the Notes will remain at $0.10 (10 cents) per Note (the “Purchase Price”).

Barclays PLC stock is now 15.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.425 and lowest of $9.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.54, which means current price is +27.74% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 6562731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays PLC [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 284.07.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.64 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.50 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 1.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.46. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $18,386 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $778 million, or 2.00% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 17,859,690, which is approximately 7.654% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 7,239,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.68 million in BCS stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $43.48 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly -5.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 10,069,628 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 6,952,871 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 67,437,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,459,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,678,935 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 609,918 shares during the same period.