Saturday, March 6, 2021
Industry

For Phunware Inc. [PHUN], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] traded at a low on 03/04/21, posting a -19.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.32. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Phunware Selected by Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center for Location Based Services Software.

Contract Expansion Adds 40th Facility.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced that it has closed a five-year contract expansion for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) platform and patented MaaS Location Based Services (“LBS”) software at Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”) in Prescott, Arizona.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6526206 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phunware Inc. stands at 15.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.06%.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $92.55 million, with 70.91 million shares outstanding and 45.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.84M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 6526206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.41. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -47.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7704, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2434 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.20% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,157,878, which is approximately 113.79% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 278,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 11.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 933,627 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 768,696 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 461,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,163,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,575 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 648,561 shares during the same period.

