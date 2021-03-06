Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] moved down -9.33: Why It’s Important

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] loss -9.33% on the last trading session, reaching $16.43 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Desktop Metal, Inc. Announces Redemption of Public Warrants.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), (“Desktop Metal” or “the Company”), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated March 14, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 29, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, Desktop Metal is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

Desktop Metal Inc. represents 231.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.84 billion with the latest information. DM stock price has been found in the range of $15.55 to $18.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 6442511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 280.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.47. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -33.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.07, while it was recorded at 19.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.22 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 39.50% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 28,416,088, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,721,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.16 million in DM stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $129.89 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 323.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 65,161,755 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 12,401,357 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,536,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,026,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,460,914 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 11,130,723 shares during the same period.