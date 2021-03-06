Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] moved down -6.50: Why It’s Important

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] slipped around -0.67 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.64 at the close of the session, down -6.50%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Cronos Group Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Announces plans to launch Happy Dance™ in ULTA Beauty™.

Cronos Israel continues to grow the PEACE NATURALS™ brand in the Israeli medical cannabis market.

Cronos Group Inc. stock is now 38.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRON Stock saw the intraday high of $10.40 and lowest of $9.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.83, which means current price is +38.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 6763911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94.

How has CRON stock performed recently?

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.66. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -489.08 and a Gross Margin at -84.06. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4911.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 124.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 103.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of $2,445,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Insider trade positions for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $413 million, or 14.60% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: CHESCAPMANAGER LLC with ownership of 8,873,890, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.22% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,473,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.05 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.47 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly -0.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 7,549,613 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,279,143 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 29,048,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,877,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,189,712 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,452,021 shares during the same period.