Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Is Currently -1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.68%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Credit Suisse Group AG to Host Earnings Call.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 8:15 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event.. Investor Network

Over the last 12 months, CS stock rose by 25.47%. The one-year Credit Suisse Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.04. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.58 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CS stock reached a trading volume of 6420105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 179.89.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.79.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 639.69. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 415.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.23.

CS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 12.90%.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $664 million, or 2.10% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: EARNEST PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5,423,944, which is approximately 2.901% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 3,501,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.53 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $46.48 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 25.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 6,238,153 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,599,645 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 31,095,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,933,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,109,075 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,126,612 shares during the same period.